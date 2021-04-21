Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan's Islamic clerics demand Media to refrain from "disrespecting Islam"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-21T16:37:17+0000
Kurdistan's Islamic clerics demand Media to refrain from "disrespecting Islam"

Shafaq News/ The Union of Islamic Scholars of Kurdistan called on today, Wednesday, media institutions to "refrain contempt of religion" and respect the "religious people feelings".

In a statement on the day of Kurdish Journalism, the union demanded the media institutions in the region to "prevent media from sliding into erroneous tracks by publishing inappropriate topics and programs that disrespect the people's sentiment, and leads the society to disintegration and decay."

"Many channels, programs, and journalists without any regard to the professional and moral values of journalism disrespect Islam and [Islamic] sanctities and go beyond all red lines."

The statement concluded, "disregarding Islam, Muslims' feelings, and disrupting coexistence is intolerable."

related