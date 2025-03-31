Kurdistan's Interior Minister, French counterpart discuss Peshmerga support against ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish Interior Minister Rebar Khalid met with his French counterpart Gérald Darmanin on the sidelines of the Border Security Summit in the UK to discuss support for Peshmerga forces in countering Islamic State (ISIS), the Kurdish Ministry said in a statement.

Khalid expressed the Region's gratitude to France for its historical ties and continued support, highlighting the importance of French assistance to Peshmerga forces in confronting ISIS, the statement added.

Further, Darmanin reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting the Kurdistan Region, praising its role in combating ISIS, terrorist groups, and criminal networks.

The UK hosted today an international summit on combating organized immigration crime, bringing together representatives from over 40 countries, including the United States, and France.