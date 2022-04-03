Kurdistan's Human Rights Commission warns media outlets of controversial religious topics during Ramadan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Human Rights Commission urged the domestic TV channels to refrain from broadcasting shows that address "sensitive" religious topics that might tamper with the stability of the region.

In a statement issued earlier today, Sunday, the Commission expressed concerns about the content of certain shows that touch upon "sensitive religious topics" during Ramadan

"Some TV channels host non-experts to discuss such topics, which might have a negative impact on the religious coexistence in the region," the statement said, "the media outlets shall refrain from stirring in topics that do not serve the interest of Kurdistan."