Kurdistan's Council of Ministers meet to discuss several issues today

Shafaq News/ The Council of Ministers of Kurdistan Region is scheduled to meet today, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

A statement issued by the media department of the regional government indicated that during the session, a draft national strategy to combat corruption in the Kurdistan Region - Iraq 2021-2025) was submitted.

During the session, it was Recommended to establish "the Council of Confidence in Educational Centers, Programs and Higher Education Institutions in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq", to set appropriate standards and adhere to the principles of trust in line with international standards.