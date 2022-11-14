Kurdistan's CTG: Iranian forces used missiles and drones in attacking Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) revealed new details about the Iranian bombardment at the headquarters of Iranian parties in Iraqi Kurdistan.

In a statement, the Agency reported, "today, at 0850 a.m., the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRCG) attacked areas in Iraqi Kurdistan with missiles and booby-trapped drones."

IRCG launched five missiles targeting the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in the Koysinjaq district of Erbil Governorate, killing two people and wounding eight others.

At the same time, five booby-trapped drones fell on the headquarters of the Toilers of Iranian Kurdistan (KOMALA) in Banasir, near the village of Zergwes in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, without causing any casualties.