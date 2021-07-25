Kurdistan's CTD arrests a terrorist involved in the Sadr City attack

Shafaq News/ Security authorities in Kurdistan apprehended a person involved in the suicidal bomb attack that took place in a market in the Sadr City, east of Baghdad, a few days ago.

Yesterday, Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced the arrest of a “terror cell” behind a Baghdad market bombing that killed dozens and was claimed by the ISIS group.

The attack, the worst since January, sparked revulsion and renewed fears about the reach of ISIS, which lost its last territory in Iraq after a grueling three-year campaign that ended in late 2017. The group is believed to retain sleeper cells in remote desert and mountain areas.

The bombing took place on Monday at al-Woheilat market in Sadr City, a suburb in the east of the capital, and officially killed at least 35 people.

A statement of the Counter-Terrorism Department in the Kurdistan Region (CTD), said that security services in the Federal Government passed information about a person involved in the terrorist attack on the Sadr City to the Region's Government.

The CTD forces managed to identify and arrest the suspect (H Y A H), born in Hawija, and currently resides at Hasan al-Sham camp for the Internally Displaced Persons, the statement said.

"The arrestee was handed to the security forces affiliated with the Federal Government," CTD said.