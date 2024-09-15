Kurdistan’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate seizes 78 Kg of crystal meth, arrests 2 traffickers

Shafaq News/ The Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Kurdistan Region announced, on Sunday, the arrest of two drug traffickers and the thwarting of an attempt to smuggle tens of kilograms of crystal meth into Erbil and Duhok.

According to a statement from the directorate, two operations took place on September 10 and 11, where the Security Checkpoint Directorate, under the General Directorate of Security, intercepted 78 kilograms of crystal meth at the Hiran checkpoint. The first operation involved 73 kilograms found in a truck, while the second involved five kilograms hidden in a private vehicle.

Two traffickers, who were planning to transport the drugs to Erbil and Duhok, were arrested in the process.

The statement added that an investigation has been opened, and the suspects will be brought to justice under the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law.

Notably, the drug problem in Iraq has intensified in recent years, evolving from a minor issue to a major crisis due to political instability, weakened governance, and porous borders.

Historically a transit country, Iraq now faces significant challenges with rising drug trafficking and domestic consumption, particularly of crystal meth, captagon, and hashish.