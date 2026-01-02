Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah registers nearly 10K birth in 2025

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

Nearly 10,000 births were recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah in 2025, local health authorities reported on Friday.

In a statement, the province’s General Directorate of Health confirmed 9,848 deliveries during the year, including 5,096 boys and 4,752 girls. Natural births totaled 5,528, while 4,320 were cesarean sections.

The figures also included 179 twin births and nine sets of triplets. According to the 2025 census and data from the Kurdistan Region Statistics Office, Iraqi Kurdistan records an average birth rate of about 23.6 per 1,000 people, with a median age of around 23 years.

