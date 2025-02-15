Kurdistan rescues Yazidi girl 11 years after ISIS abduction

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Region’s Office for Kidnapped Affairs announced the rescue of a Yazidi girl in captive by ISIS for 11 years.

The director of the office, Hussein Qaidi, told Shafaq News that the girl, originally from Sinjar, was located in a neighboring country and was received by the specialized office in Kurdistan today, adding, “Efforts to rescue remaining captives held by the extremist group are ongoing, noting that 3,585 kidnapped individuals have been freed so far, while the fate of more than 2,500 others remains unknown.”

Notably, Zaid Ali Abbas, Director General of the Forensic Medicine Department, announced on Thursday that Iraq has handed over the remains of 32 Yazidi victims to their families.

The Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking minority, were persecuted by ISIS after the group overran large swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq beginning in 2014.

On August 3, 2014, ISIS militants seized control of Sinjar. According to statistics, approximately 1,290 Yazidi civilians were murdered, and since then, more than 70 mass graves and numerous individual graves have been discovered in Sinjar.