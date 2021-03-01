Report

Kurdistan requests mandatory COVID-19 PCR's for arrivals from Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-03-01T15:19:00+0000
Shafaq News/ COVID-19 Special Committee in Kurdistan issued today, Monday, a new order that binds all people arriving in Kurdistan from Iraqi governorates to present a PCR test.

Information received by Shafaq News Agency said that the committee would not impose a partial or total lockdown as in Iraqi governorates and schools will remain open with strict preventive measures. 

The authorities are considering requiring, according to the leaks, a negative PCR test on checkpoints between Kurdistan and Iraq from the arrivals in the region.

