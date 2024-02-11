Kurdistan requests WHO to establish branch in the Region

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Saman Barzanji, requested the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish a branch in the Region.

This request was made during his meeting with the new representative of WHO and head of the mission in Iraq, George Alfred Ki-Zerbo.

Barzanji stated, "We discussed with WHO representative the opening of a branch for the organization in Kurdistan, and we request them to expand their activities and assistance to the Region."