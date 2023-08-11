Kurdistan president offers condolences to former president on spouse's passing

Shafaq news / In a gesture of compassion, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, extended his heartfelt condolences to the former President, Fuad Masum, on Friday.

This was conveyed through a telephone call, following the passing of Fuad Masum's spouse, Ronak Abdulwahid. During the conversation, President Barzani expressed his sympathy and shared in the sorrow of the former President.

As per an official statement from the Regional Presidency, President Nechirvan Barzani implored for strength and consolation to be granted to her family members during this challenging time.

In response, former President Fuad Masum conveyed his gratitude to President Barzani for his outreach and condolences.