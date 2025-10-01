Kurdistan president, Sovereignty leader discuss Iraq elections

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held talks with Khamis al-Khanjar, head of the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), on Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

According to Barzani’s media office, the two leaders met in the Kurdish capital, Erbil, and reviewed Iraq’s political and security situation, the progress of the election campaign, and the ongoing dialogue between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to resolve outstanding disputes.

“Both leaders emphasized the importance of coordination and cooperation among Iraqi political forces and communities to address national challenges, ensure successful parliamentary elections, and safeguard stability,” the statement said.