Kurdistan presidencies' meeting with the Iraqi Parliament' Kurdish MPs postponed

Shafaq News / The Speaker of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, Riwaz Fayeq, announced on Sunday that the meeting of the three Kurdish presidencies would proceed without the presence of Kurdish representatives in Parliament and the federal government, indicating that another will be held with them.

Fayeq said in a joint press conference held with Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, that it was decided to postpone the meeting of the presidencies with representatives of the Kurds in the council of Representatives and the Iraqi government, in order to provide a suitable platform for the participation of all parties and political parties and come up with a unified position that represents everyone regarding the fiscal deficit law.

She explained that the meeting of the three presidencies for today will be a consultative one to study the implications of the council of Representatives' approval of the law, and the latest developments in the region.

The Iraqi Council of Representatives voted on the fiscal deficit law, which provides salaries for employees and workers in the public sector for the remaining three months of this year, after the federal government was unable to pay them due to the drop in oil prices.

The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, and the three presidencies, condemned in statements they issued the position of the Iraqi parliament, stressing at the same time the need to resolve differences and outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

It is noteworthy that the Kurdish blocs withdrew from the session on Thursday after the council of Representatives refused to include Kurdistan Region salaries in the law.