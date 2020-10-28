Iraq News

Kurdistan parliament to hold its 34rd meeting today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-28T06:54:06+0000
Kurdistan parliament to hold its 34rd meeting today

Shafaq News / The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Region will hold its forty-third meeting on Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and attended by the Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani.

The Council will discuss in this meeting the Privileges of Political Prisoners and Defining the Rights and Privileges of the Heirs of Martyrs law drafts.

Furthermore, the special report on the crime of genocide carried out by ISIS terrorist organization in the Kurdish regions outside the region's administration will be discussed.


