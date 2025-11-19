Kurdistan orchestra brings cross-cultural show to Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Orchestra delivered a musical performance on Wednesday in Erbil, drawing a large audience of music and art enthusiasts.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the concert—conducted by Georgian maestro Mamuka Avishvili—featured a selection of Kurdish and international melodies performed by Kurdish and foreign musicians. The repertoire was well-received by attendees and created a lively, celebratory atmosphere marked by strong interaction between the audience and the orchestra.

He added that the event highlighted the musical diversity and cultural richness the Kurdistan Orchestra continues to showcase in artistic festivals and cultural programs across the Kurdistan Region.