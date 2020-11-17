Kurdistan offering new specialty major in Aeronautical engineering

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Kurdistan Region opened today, Tuesday, the Aeronautical Engineering Department at the College of Engineering at Saladin University in Erbil Governorate.

In a ceremony attended by the representative of the Ministry of Higher Education and the relevant authorities, this department was opened for the first time in the region.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement today that Huawei, one of the largest international companies, proposed the idea of opening the center and provided electronic connectivity.