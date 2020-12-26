Kurdistan issues Lebanon travel ban over coronavirus variant

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region has banned travellers from Lebanon for 20 days and tightened the rules for those arriving from it to try to limit the spread of a new coronavirus variant, the ministry of Interior says.

Foreigners who have been in Lebanon in the last 10 days are no longer allowed to enter the Region.

It added that the new decision excluded agencies and organizations of the United Nations, international organizations, diplomats and official delegations.

The Ministry also ordered anyone in Kurdistan who has travelled to Lebanon in the past fortnight, and anyone they have been in contact with, to quarantine immediately, along with their households.

Earlier, Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hasan announced one new registered coronavirus case on an a flight from Britain carried the new variant of the virus.

So far, many countries registered covid-19 variant cases including UK, France and Nigeria.