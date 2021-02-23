Kurdistan is preparing to confront the new coronavirus strain spreading

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji said, on Tuesday, most of the new cases detected in the Region are of the new coronavirus variant.

In the same context, The Ministry of Interior issued, on Tuesday new regulations to confront the new coronavirus strain spreading.

A statement by the ministry said the Supreme Committee to Combat Coronavirus has decided that schools, universities and institutes will stay open only with strict adherence to health measures.

On gatherings and meetings, weddings and condolences ceremonies, all will be avoided.

The statement called on all political parties, organizations and civil society to cooperate with the ministry to prevent the virus’s spread.

The Ministry of Interior has also introduced fines for failure to wear face masks.

The movement of tourism from outside Kurdistan will be banned, while the workers in Agencies, United Nations organizations, international organizations, the Global Coalition, diplomats, and official delegations are exempted.

As for today, Kurdistan recorded 108062 cases, 103078 recoveries and 3510 deaths.