Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan is an important factor to the stability of the region, Barzani said

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-20T11:29:18+0000
Kurdistan is an important factor to the stability of the region, Barzani said

Shafaq News / Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani met, on Wednesday, with accredited consuls, heads of missions and diplomats.

Barzani shed light on strength of economic recovery and the Government’s reform program which includes increasing sources of income, reducing expenditures, reorganizing taxes, and facilitating the work of investors.

Regarding the relation with the federal government, The Prime Minister stressed that the Region is always working to establish the best relations with Baghdad to solve all outstanding issues on the basis of the constitution, confirming that Kurdistan fulfilled its promises to reach an agreement that serves the interest of all Iraqi citizens.

He said the salaries should not be used to take pressure on the Region.

“Kurdistan will remain an important factor to the stability of the region; we want friendly relations with neighboring countries and developmental relations with the international community.” Barzani added.

 He also indicated the necessity of continuing cooperation and coordination among all parties to confront terrorism.

related

Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

Date: 2020-10-28 18:42:54
Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

A letter from Kurdistan to Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-12-03 18:23:37
A letter from Kurdistan to Al-Kadhimi

Barzani to Turkey and PKK: Respect our constitutional entity

Date: 2020-08-27 18:25:51
Barzani to Turkey and PKK: Respect our constitutional entity

KRG to discuss Kurdistan budget bill and COVID-19 updates in today's session

Date: 2021-01-13 07:27:44
KRG to discuss Kurdistan budget bill and COVID-19 updates in today's session

Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh

Date: 2020-10-29 14:32:11
Masrour Barzani condoles the death of Kurdish poet Saadullah Perwesh

Masrour Barzani: Some parties are exploiting the people's demands to serve personal interests

Date: 2020-12-07 18:36:56
Masrour Barzani: Some parties are exploiting the people's demands to serve personal interests

Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Date: 2020-08-27 19:16:53
Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Kurdistan welcomes the German armed forces to 2022

Date: 2020-10-30 12:25:32
Kurdistan welcomes the German armed forces to 2022