Kurdistan faces election controversy as parties clash over Federal Court's decisions

Shafaq News/ The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) expressed commitment to holding parliamentary elections on schedule despite escalating tensions triggered by the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) boycott in protest of recent Federal Court rulings.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Laith Nerobi, a key PUK member, reiterated the party's support for the Independent High Electoral Commission's (IHEC) decisions regarding the timing of the elections.

Nerobi emphasized the importance of adhering to the electoral schedule and expressed confidence in the Federal Court's decisions, which the PUK views as "beneficial for the Region's representation and legitimacy."

The controversy stems from the Federal Court's recent rulings on elements of the Kurdistan Region's election law. One such ruling deemed a specific article concerning minority quotas unconstitutional, prompting the withdrawal of the Turkmen minority from the electoral process.

Additionally, the Federal Court mandated that Iraq's IHEC would oversee the parliamentary elections, introducing a shift from the previous electoral framework. The region has now been divided into four constituencies, departing from the last single-constituency system.

In this regard, a senior KDP member, Majid Shingali, expressed skepticism about the feasibility of holding elections without the KDP's participation.

Shingali pointed out to Shafaq News the KDP's substantial political presence in Erbil and Duhok, underscoring the potential challenges of conducting the electoral process without the involvement of the region's largest party.

Meanwhile, KDP leader Masoud Barzani emphasized the party's commitment to resolving technical and legal obstacles surrounding the elections. Barzani stressed the importance of upholding free and fair electoral practices, signaling the KDP's willingness to engage in dialogue to address concerns and ensure a transparent electoral process.