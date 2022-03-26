Kurdistan expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia after the Houthis' attack

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Presidency condemned the attack targeting oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Presidency said, "We condemn and denounce the attacks that targeted lands and vital facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia yesterday."

"Kurdistan expresses its full solidarity with the Saudi leadership and people in the face of these repeated attacks that threaten the security and stability of the region." The statement added.

On Friday, Yemen's Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities. The Saudi-led coalition said oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have escalated attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities in recent weeks and ahead of a temporary truce for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The coalition has repeatedly said it is exercising self-restraint in the face of the attacks but launched a military operation in Yemen early on Saturday, saying it aimed to protect global energy sources and ensure supply chains.