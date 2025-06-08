Kurdistan expects +300,000 tourists for Eid al-Adha

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Tourism Authority anticipates that the number of tourists visiting the Region during the Eid al-Adha holiday will exceed 300,000, marking a significant rise compared to Eid al-Fitr.

Ibrahim Abdul-Majid, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Tourism Authority, informed Shafaq News that the holiday period begins two days before Eid and extends until the end of the week. During this time, visitor numbers are expected to surpass 300,000, up from approximately 200,000 recorded during Eid al-Fitr.

Several factors contribute to this increase, including soaring temperatures across central and southern Iraq, which contrast with Kurdistan’s milder climate. “The longer holiday period also allows more people to travel,” Abdul-Majid noted.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, a hotel owner speaking on condition of anonymity reported occupancy rates exceeding 90 percent since the start of the week. “We have not seen this level of demand in years. Most guests arrive from Baghdad, Basra, and neighbouring countries, attracted by the Region’s cooler climate and scenic landscape,” the owner added.

To accommodate the growing influx of visitors, the al-Sulaymaniyah Tourism Directorate has coordinated with security agencies to implement a comprehensive plan focused on ensuring tourist comfort and safety. Measures also include deploying security personnel at key sites, establishing multilingual information centres, and activating a hotline for complaints and inquiries.