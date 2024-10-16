Kurdistan election security committee bans phones and cameras in voting centers

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the security committee overseeing the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections urged voters not to bring phones or cameras to polling stations during the voting process.

In a brief statement, the committee said, "On both special and general voting days, voters are requested not to bring mobile phones or cameras into polling centers. Security personnel at these centers will confiscate and prevent their entry."

Meanwhile, political parties and candidates entered the "election silence" phase on Wednesday, ahead of the voting process.

Official data showed that the total number of special voters in the Kurdistan Region is 215,960, spread across the main governorates. Erbil leads with 89,791 voters at 62 polling centers, followed by Al-Sulaymaniyah with 78,661 voters at 32 centers, and Duhok with 40,956 voters at 30 centers. In Halabja, 952 voters will participate at a single polling station.

Special voting centers are also located outside the Kurdistan Region. Baghdad has the highest number of registered special voters, with 2,847 across both Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa districts. Nineveh comes in second with 1,038 voters.

Other governorates recorded lower numbers: Saladin with 574 voters, Kirkuk with 488, Diyala with 266, Al-Anbar with 196, and Wasit with 191 voters.

Special voting will begin on October 18, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the general election is scheduled for October 20, under the supervision of Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission. Biometric data shows that the total number of eligible voters in the Kurdistan Region stands at 2,899,878, with 2,683,618 general voters and 215,960 special voters.