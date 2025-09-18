Kurdistan doctors perform first minimally invasive heart bypass

Shafaq News – Erbil

Doctors at Arzheen Hospital in Erbil have carried out the Kurdistan Region’s first minimally invasive coronary bypass, an official announced on Thursday.

Cardiologist Hemn Abdulrahman told reporters the procedure used a 2-centimeter incision and local anesthesia to reroute blood flow around blocked arteries without opening the chest or stopping the heart, adding that the patient remained awake and able to speak throughout the operation.

“This is the first time such a technique has been performed in Kurdistan and Iraq,” Abdulrahman confirmed, calling the surgery a success.