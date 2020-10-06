Kurdistan discusses economy, security cooperation with USA

Shafaq news/ The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed this evening with the US deputy assistant secretary for Iraq David Copley, the developments in the political and security situation, the US-Iraqi strategic dialogue, the ongoing talks between Erbil and Baghdad, the attacks targeting diplomatic missions and the international coalition forces, the upcoming early elections, Coronavirus pandemic and the threats of terrorism.

The two sides stressed to "strengthen the relations between Iraq and the United States, especially in the economic field by investing in the country and providing job opportunities." A statement by the Kurdish presidency said.

"both sides agreed the need for Iraq and the Region the necessity of supporting the US- coalition in Iraq, and coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces to eliminate Daesh"