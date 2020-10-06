Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Kurdistan discusses economy, security cooperation with USA

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-06T20:45:19+0000
Kurdistan discusses economy, security cooperation with USA

Shafaq news/ The Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed this evening with the US deputy assistant secretary for Iraq David Copley, the developments in the political and security situation, the US-Iraqi strategic dialogue, the ongoing talks between Erbil and Baghdad, the attacks targeting diplomatic missions and the international coalition forces, the upcoming early elections, Coronavirus pandemic and the threats of terrorism.

The two sides stressed to "strengthen the relations between Iraq and the United States, especially in the economic field by investing in the country and providing job opportunities." A statement by the Kurdish presidency said.

"both sides agreed the need for Iraq and the Region the necessity of supporting the US- coalition in Iraq, and coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces to eliminate Daesh"

related

Nechirvan Barzani recalls the September revolution

Date: 2020-09-11 10:56:45
Nechirvan Barzani recalls the September revolution

Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is the home of all its components

Date: 2020-09-28 14:06:59
Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan is the home of all its components

Nechirvan Barzani: Ashura is to remember the higher values

Date: 2020-08-29 09:27:48
Nechirvan Barzani: Ashura is to remember the higher values

Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Date: 2020-09-11 12:24:51
Barzani: terrorism is a global threat

Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-29 07:29:09
Barzani condemns attacks on diplomatic missions and expresses support for Al-Kadhimi

Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

Date: 2020-08-30 14:02:02
Barzani appoints a new director of the General Organization for Mine Affairs

President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-16 14:41:45
President of Kurdistan: we support Al-Kadhimi's government

Barzani offers condolences to Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-29 18:51:50
Barzani offers condolences to Kuwait