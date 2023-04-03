Kurdistan confirms plans to export local products to South Korea

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Trade and Industry announced intentions to export local products to South Korea in a bid to familiarize the eastern Asian market with its goods.

The announcement came during a meeting between the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kamal Muslim, and the South Korean Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Cho Kijung.

The two parties, a KRG readout said, discussed strengthening trade relations between the Kurdistan Region and South Korea, as well as potential avenues to develop them further and facilitate the export of local products from the region to South Korea.

Cho Kijung, according to the readout, highlighted the Kurdistan region's status as a "safe and stable area," expressing his intention to bring a greater number of South Korean companies to invest in the region.

"We are currently trying to attract the largest number of our companies to invest in the region," he said.

The minister expressed readiness to offer all kinds of support and assistance to strengthen trade and industrial relations between the Kurdistan region and South Korea.

"I have instructed specialized trade and industry teams from the ministry to follow up on this matter," Muslim noted, demonstrating a commitment to fostering collaboration between Seoul and Erbil.