Kurdistan border crossing returns and destroys 10,000 tons of goods in first half of 2024

Shafaq News/ The administration of the "Ibrahim Khalil" border crossing between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Turkiye announced on Wednesday that it has returned and destroyed approximately 10,000 tons of goods and commodities during the first half of 2024.

In a statement from the Directorate of Relations and Media at the crossing, officials reported that "from January 1 to June 30, a total of 10,000 tons of shipments were denied entry after undergoing necessary inspections in the laboratories of the relevant committees at the border. The rejected goods included cosmetics, veterinary supplies, construction materials, and a variety of other items.

The statement noted that a significant portion of these goods was returned to their source, while other items that did not meet the standards and regulations set by the Kurdistan Regional Government were destroyed.

The administration added that these measures are part of an "ongoing commitment to enforce import and export laws and regulations, ensuring the safety and quality of goods entering the Kurdistan Region. These efforts aim to protect the health and safety of citizens."