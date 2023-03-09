Kurdistan, UAE's presidents hold "productive" meeting in Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, on Thursday met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi, for talks on bolstering bilateral ties.

Earlier today, President Barzani arrived in Abu Dhabi at an invitation extended by Sheikh bin Nahyan earlier in February.

"I was delighted to meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, at his kind invitation," President Barzani tweeted.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance the bilateral relations between Iraq, particularly the Kurdistan region, and the UAE, and to strengthen and develop them at all levels.

"The meeting was very productive, and we explored ways to strengthen the relationship between the UAE and the Kurdistan region of Iraq," President Barzani said.

"The UAE has been a key player in supporting Iraq's development and stability, and we are grateful for their continued support," President Barzani said.