Kurdistan, UAE president to meet in Abu Dhabi for high-level talks

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), met in Abu Dhabi on Friday to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral relations between Erbil and Abu Dhabi.

Barzani arrived in the UAE earlier on Friday for an official visit and was welcomed by a formal reception at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Presidency, the leaders are expected to discuss "prospects and opportunities for further developing and strengthening the UAE's relations with Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region in particular, across various fields."

They are also expected to exchange views on the latest regional developments, including the situation in the Gulf and Gaza, and an array of issues of mutual concern.