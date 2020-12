Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region Stock Exchange registered a price of 132,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that the purchase price of every 100 dollars registered 132,000 Iraqi dinars.

In Baghdad, Al-Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 136,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

According to economists, the exchange rate deteriorated after the news of fixing the Iraqi dinar exchange rate in the budget law at 145,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.