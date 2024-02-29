Kurdistan Region produces 1,500 tons of fish in 2024

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has approved 23 licenses for local fish production, Pistan Bakr, Director of Fisheries at the region’s directorate of animal resources, revealed.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Bakr affirmed that total production this year has reached 1,500 tons so far. This total comes from the 23 licensed projects.

Bakr stated that fishing will resume from March 5 to June 15, 2024, across the whole Region except for the Mosul Dam, where fishing will restart on July 2, 2024.

The director reminded that a total of 413 projects were licensed by previous and current governments, producing 4,500 tons of fish meat.