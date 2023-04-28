Kurdistan Region Sends High-Level Official to Turkey to Discuss Resuming Oil Exports

Shafaq News / The government of the Kurdistan Region has dispatched a senior official to Turkey to explore mechanisms for resuming the region's oil exports, according to a well-informed source who spoke to Shafaq News Agency.

Safeen Dizayee, the head of foreign relations in the Kurdistan Regional Government, recently visited Turkey, where he held numerous meetings with Turkish officials to discuss ways of restoring the region's oil exports to foreign markets.

The source emphasized that the meetings were constructive and fruitful, and that they serve the interests of all parties involved.