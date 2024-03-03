Kurdistan Region President sets the date for the parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued on Sunday a regional order that determines the date for the next Kurdistan Parliament elections.

The order, which is based on the second paragraph of the first article of the amended Kurdistan Region Presidency Law No. (1) of 2005, sets June 10, 2024 as the date for the sixth session of the Kurdistan Parliament general elections.

The regional order states that all relevant parties must do what is necessary to cooperate and coordinate with the Independent High Electoral Commission to implement this order, which is effective from today, the day of its issuance.