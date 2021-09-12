Kurdistan Region President receives Ambassador of Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received Mr. Abdulaziz al-Shamri, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Iraq, in Erbil on Sunday.

At the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Prince Muhammad bin Salman to President Nechirvan Barzani.

Strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the Kurdistan Region, the developments in Iraq and the wider region, the fight against terrorism and the threats posed by ISIS were highlighted.

Ambassador al-Shamir reaffirmed his country’s support to peace and stability in Iraq and the wider region. The importance of a shared vision to resolve the differences and preserve regional stability were underlined.

Source: The Presidency of the Kurdistan region's official website