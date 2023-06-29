Kurdistan Region Presidency Condemns Qur'an Burning in Sweden

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region issued a statement on Thursday strongly condemning the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, emphasizing the need to prevent the exploitation of freedom that leads to disrespecting religious sanctities.

In the statement, the Kurdish Presidency described the act as "completely illegal" and warned that it "fuels hatred and animosity while posing a threat to coexistence and reconciliation."

The Presidency further emphasized respecting religious beliefs, sentiments, and sanctities of all religions and sects. It called for preventing any individual or group from exploiting "freedom to disrespect religious sanctities,” emphasizing the significance of “maintaining mutual respect in a diverse and harmonious society."

On Wednesday, Swedish police gave Salwan Momika, an Iraqi living in Sweden, a protest permit under free-speech laws. But later, police said the incident was being investigated for incitement of hatred.

Momika set fire to a copy of the Quran before Stockholm's central mosque.

The action sparked anger among Iraqi components.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to express strong protest over the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur'an by a refugee of Iraqi origin in Stockholm, the Swedish capital.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, stated that the Swedish government had been requested to take "immediate and necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents that insult the Holy Quran."

Al-Sahhaf emphasized that while legal justifications and freedom of expression are respected, they "should not be used to justify insults to religious sanctities."

