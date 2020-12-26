Report

Kurdistan’ Prime Minister receives the Australian ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’ Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed today Saturday with the Australian ambassador to Iraq the bilateral relations between the two Countries.

The regional government said in a statement Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the Australian Ambassador to Iraq, Joanne Loundes when they discussed recent developments in Iraq and the region in addition to ways to strengthen relations between Kurdistan and Australia especially in investing in the agricultural and industrial sectors

 

