Kurdistan Prime Minister condoles the demise of Dr. Shaways

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, condoled today, Monday, the death of the Kurdish politician, Rowsch Nuri Shaways.

The Head of the regional government said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "Barzani condoled the death of the well-known Kurdish fighter and the brave Peshmerga, Dr. Rowsch Nuri Shaways."

"With great sorrow, I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the brave Peshmerga, the well-known Kurdish brilliant leader, the great fighter, and the member of the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Dr. Rowsch Nuri Shaways.”

"Dr. Rowsch and his patriotic family played a prominent and well-known role in the liberation movement of the people of Kurdistan, and by his passing, Kurdistan has lost a great and experienced politician and fighter who has always been a strong defender of the rights of the people of Kurdistan in all his important positions and responsibilities in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. He was a model of dedication."

He continued, "On this painful occasion, I extend my sincere condolences to President Barzani, the leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and its members, and I condole myself and the family of the honorable fighter, beseeching God the Almighty to cover him with the breadth of his mercy and dwell him in his spaciousness and to inspire us all with patience and solace," stressing, "His memory, struggle, and sacrifices shall remain alive and immortal in our conscience forever."