Kurdistan President offers condolences on death of prominent Assyrian leader

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his condolences to the Assyrian people following the death of Zia Malik Ismail Yaqo, a prominent Assyrian leader.

In a statement released on Monday, Barzani said, "I ask God to grant the soul of the late Zia Malik Ismail Yaqo eternal peace and to give patience and solace to his family and friends."

Concluding his tribute, Barzani described Yaqo as a "prominent Assyrian leader" whose memory "will remain forever in our hearts."