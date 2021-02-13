Kurdistan’ President congratulates Karim Khan as the new ICC Prosecutor

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’ President Masrour Barzani, congratulated on Saturday the British human rights lawyer, Karim Khan, for being elected the new Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"Congratulations on your (Khan) election as Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, I am sure you will continue to serve the cause of justice as your continuous efforts to achieve justice for the victims of ISIS and the Yazidi community in particular." Barzani said in a post on social media.

Criminal lawyer and human rights expert Karim Khan of the United Kingdom was elected on Friday to be the next Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He will take office on 16 June, replacing Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda of Ghana.