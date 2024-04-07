Kurdistan President affirms employees' rights and participation in Iraqi delegation to Washington

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani confirmed, on Sunday, that salaries are a natural right for employees and workers in the public sector in the Region.

He also announced that a representative from Kurdistan will participate in the Iraqi government delegation visiting Washington in mid-April, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

The President's remarks came in a statement to journalists today following his meeting with President Abdul Latif Rashid at Al-Salam (PEACE) Palace in Baghdad.

Nechirvan Barzani stated, "Regarding the elections, I have set a date for holding the elections and I hope that political parties will reach a common understanding to conduct them."

Regarding the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the Region's President said, "What we see now is that Prime Ministers Masrour Barzani and Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani are in constant communication to fundamentally solve the issue of employees' salaries. This is a natural right for the citizens of the Kurdistan Region, and I thank the citizens for their patience and endurance."

He stressed that "Baghdad must provide salaries to Regional employees since employees in Kurdistan are part of Iraq's workforce."

Regarding the expected visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq, President Barzani said that "it was among the topics discussed, but there was no protocol discussion about his visit to Erbil."

When asked about the visit of the Iraqi government delegation to Washington, he answered that a representative of the Regional Government will participate in the Iraqi delegation visiting the US."

President Barzani's current visit to Baghdad aimed to address key issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, fostering cooperation, enhancing dialogue, and strengthening relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

During his visit, President Barzani held discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and other top officials, including leaders of the Coordination Framework.

These meetings focused on various topics such as the oil file, implementation of the federal government program, federal budget allocations for Kurdistan, salaries of Kurdish employees, and the upcoming local elections in the Kurdistan Region.