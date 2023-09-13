Kurdistan President affirms commitment to security agreement, opposes Iran’s military operation on Kurdish territory

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, reiterated commitment to the security agreement signed between Baghdad and Tehran. This agreement outlines the disarmament of Kurdish groups and parties opposed to Iran present within the Kurdistan Region's territory.

President Barzani said there is no justification for launching a military operation against these groups.

On the sideline of his meeting with the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who is currently visiting Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, President Barzani emphasized that there is a signed agreement between Iraq and Iran, and the Kurdistan Region, as an integral part of Iraq, is "fully committed to this agreement." Stressing Erbil's desire not to pose any threat to neighboring countries.

"The Kurdistan Region has taken significant steps in collaboration and coordination with Baghdad within this framework. These efforts aim to prevent potential security or military issues." He said.

President Barzani expressed his belief that there is no “valid justification for Iran to launch a military operation against the groups and parties present on the Kurdistan Region's territory.”