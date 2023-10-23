Kurdistan President advocates non-involvement in regional conflicts

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, emphasized Iraq's need to avoid becoming entangled in regional disputes and tensions during meetings with political figures and diplomats.
In a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Progress Alliance, Jamal Al-Dari, Barzani discussed Iraq's political and security landscape, Erbil-Baghdad relations, ongoing dialogues to resolve outstanding issues, and recent developments in the Middle East. Both parties stressed the importance of preserving Iraq's security and stability, preventing complications, and resolving regional conflicts.
Additionally, President Barzani bid farewell to the outgoing Pakistani Ambassador, Ahmed Amjad Ali, expressing gratitude for the ambassador's efforts in strengthening Pakistan's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The ambassador acknowledged the cooperation and coordination between Iraqi and Kurdish authorities and expressed hope for further progress in bilateral relations.
Discussions also encompassed the latest regional developments.