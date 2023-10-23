Kurdistan President, U.S. Consul discuss security cooperation amid attacks against Coalition forces

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, on Monday convened with the US Consul General in Erbil, Mark Stroh, for talks on the recent "developments in the region, particularly the recent attacks on coalition forces."
A readout by his bureau said that Barzani and his guest "shared their perspectives on many issues, including security coordination between Erbil and Baghdad."
The President and the US Consul General expressed their mutual concern regarding "the potential escalation of tensions and its possible consequences across the Middle East."
"They underscored the significance of ensuring the continuous protection of coalition forces and diplomatic representatives in both the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq," the readout said.
Barzani and Stroh attached "importance of cooperation and security coordination between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces in order to maintain peace and stability."