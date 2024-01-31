. Kurdistan PM seeks international backing for the region's security, rights

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday urged the international community to play a more active role in safeguarding the region's security and upholding its constitutional rights.

Prime Minister Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with Espen Lindbæck, the Norwegian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, in Erbil earlier today.

The two statesmen, according to an official readout, touched on the bilateral relations between their respective countries and the current developments in Iraq and the Middle East.