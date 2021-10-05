Kurdistan: More than 600 complaints related to corruption in 2021 

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Integrity Committee announced today, Tuesday, that it had registered more than 600 complaints related to corruption.

The competent authority said in a statement that in the first six months of 2021, 650 complaints were registered, in which 100 files were referred to the judiciary.

The statement indicated that "there is high-level coordination between the Kurdish and the Federal Integrity Commissions."

"There are concerns about the future of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region due to the increase in referred corruption files, which requires joint cooperation between the two parties," noting that "it has been reported that nearly $300 billion has been lost as a result of the corruption in the country."