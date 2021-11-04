Kurdistan MoH: 45,000+ COVID-19 patients have been admitted to public and private hospitals

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Al-Barzanji, revealed that more than 45,000 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to public and private hospitals since the outbreak of the virus in the region.

Al-Barzanji’s speech came in a press conference he held after the Kurdistan Parliament hosted him to assess the epidemiological situation.

"We are still in the third wave of COVID-19, which reached its climax in August 2021, before gradually declining,” he added, noting, “unfortunately, this wave is still continuing."

He added that since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 630,000 cases have been recorded, including 45,945 patients in public hospitals, while 1,090 others were admitted to private hospitals.