Kurdistan Minister of finance refuses to disclose Al-Sulaymmiyah financial expenditures

Shafaq News / The Minister of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Region, Awat Sheikh Janab, refused to disclose the financial expenditures of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, and the administrations of Raperin and Garmyan for the last four years, stressing that this is an internal matter within the authority of the Prime Minister of the region.

The minister received an official letter asking him to disclose the expenses of the governorate and the two administrations for the years (2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020).

He added, "To send such information, you need the approval of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers."