Kurdistan MP warns of the "Poor Quality" of fuel in the Region

Shafaq News/ The chair of Energy, Natural Resources, Commerce, and Industry Committee, Ali Hama Saleh, highlighted the "poor quality" of Fuel used in Kurdistan, warning of the deterring consequences on the public health in the region.

Hama Saleh said in a press conference today that the committee reviewed a study on the manufacturing of the gasoline used for vehicles and local generators, indicating that its low quality can cause cancer and other dangerous diseases.

He added that the committee submitted an official letter to the Regional Government and the Supreme Council of Oil and Gas in the region on this matter, warning, "if this keeps up, dangerous diseases might crop up in the region in the next two years."