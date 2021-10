Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Justice (al-Adel) group does not intend to take part in any group agreement that might spawn a cabinet lineup, a spokesperson said on Monday.

In a brief statement to Shafaq News Agency, leader of the group Muhammad Hakim said, "we, the Kurdistan Justice Group, will not partake in any dialogue or alliance to form the new Iraqi government."

The group won a single seat in the recent Iraqi election in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.